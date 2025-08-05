Short Interest in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Rises By 447.2%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,020,000 shares, agrowthof447.2% from the June 30th total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHE opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.