Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Expands By 104.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,500 shares, agrowthof104.4% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $938,000.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

