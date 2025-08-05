Short Interest in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Increases By 425.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,620,000 shares, agrowthof425.7% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

