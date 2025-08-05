Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Increases By 411.3%

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,980,000 shares, anincreaseof411.3% from the June 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VNET Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of VNET opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

