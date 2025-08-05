Short Interest in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rises By 100.6%

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,090,000 shares, agrowthof100.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently,4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently,4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Weatherford International by 30,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.0%

WFRD opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

