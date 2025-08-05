Sidoti Csr Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HVT stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.30%.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $31,005.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,935.41. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,553 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.