Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for CRAI Earnings

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Associates in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Charles River Associates’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Get Charles River Associates alerts:

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRAI

Charles River Associates Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of CRAI opened at $177.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $214.01.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,497.58. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Associates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $9,389,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 28,517.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.