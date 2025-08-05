Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

