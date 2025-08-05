Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Short Interest Up 442.2% in July

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 588,300 shares, anincreaseof442.2% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10,420.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,256 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 191.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 463,768 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 695.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 427,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 199.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 360,001 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

