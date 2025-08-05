Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.30 and last traded at $84.30. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

Sixt Trading Down 3.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

