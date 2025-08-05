Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 206,032 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

