Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.76. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

