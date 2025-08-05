SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $270.03 million for the quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.69% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.