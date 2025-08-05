Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Solesence Stock Down 8.6%
NASDAQ:SLSN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. Solesence has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $16.56.
Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Solesence had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 34.68%.
Insider Activity at Solesence
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solesence stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solesence, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 437,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Solesence at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solesence
Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.
