Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Solesence Stock Down 8.6%

NASDAQ:SLSN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. Solesence has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Solesence had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 34.68%.

Insider Activity at Solesence

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Kevin Cureton sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $147,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 192,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,405.60. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solesence stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solesence, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 437,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Solesence at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

