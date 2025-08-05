Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,970,000 shares, anincreaseof419.5% from the June 30th total of 379,200 shares. Approximately9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soluna in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Soluna Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Soluna has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 208.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,754.58. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $48,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soluna stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Soluna at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

