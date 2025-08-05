Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Sonos has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,593,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,505,191 shares in the company, valued at $163,183,398.75. The trade was a 4.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,387,103 shares of company stock valued at $25,629,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 65.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 222.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 96.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 38.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

