Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.16. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp
About Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
