Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.16. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

