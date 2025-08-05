SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 120.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.75% of SoundThinking worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In related news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $27,967.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,311.64. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,474 shares of company stock worth $53,205 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundThinking Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

