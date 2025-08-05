Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Receives $94.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.2857.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

