SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.