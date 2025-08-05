SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $52.60.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.