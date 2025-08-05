Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 459,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

