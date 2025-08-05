Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,743 shares of company stock worth $10,769,633 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.