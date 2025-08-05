Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.8% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.