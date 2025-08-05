Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 1.9%

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.