Stifel Canada Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:GIL Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.8%

TSE GIL opened at C$70.55 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$52.77 and a 1-year high of C$79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.59.

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$318,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144 shares in the company, valued at C$9,359.71. This represents a 97.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.66, for a total transaction of C$1,029,840.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

