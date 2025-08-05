Stifel Canada Predicts Lower Earnings for Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $433.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.67 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASTL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.63. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 966,976 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

