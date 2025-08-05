Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SF. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

SF stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

