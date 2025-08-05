Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Board

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,019.72. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 in the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tidewater

Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.