Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $104.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

