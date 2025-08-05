Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

