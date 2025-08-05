TABR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. TD Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

