TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,024 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,116,000 after purchasing an additional 277,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

