TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,321 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Aurora Cannabis worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Aurora Cannabis had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

