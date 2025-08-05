TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,321 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Aurora Cannabis worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.