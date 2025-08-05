TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $552,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties
In related news, CTO Adil Pasha purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.
Millrose Properties Stock Performance
Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.
Millrose Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
