TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 63.46% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.82.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

