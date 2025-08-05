TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 394,600 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 356,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

