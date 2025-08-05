TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Aris Mining worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,581,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after buying an additional 2,245,775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 430,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 285,222 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,088,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 117,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Aris Mining Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:ARMN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aris Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

