TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Algoma Steel Group worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 1,057,517 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 288,861 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,226,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 188,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.29). Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $433.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Canada downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.