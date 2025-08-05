TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DYN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

