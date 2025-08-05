TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DTM opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

