TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.58. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $137.53.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

