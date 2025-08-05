TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Frontline were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 59.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Frontline by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Frontline by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Frontline PLC has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Frontline Announces Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 397.0%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.