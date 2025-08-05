TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Silvercorp Metals worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $975.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

