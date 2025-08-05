TD Asset Management Inc Has $120,000 Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE XPRO opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.20. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPRO. Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expro Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.