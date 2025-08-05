TD Asset Management Inc Has $313,000 Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camtek were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 9.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

