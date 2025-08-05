TD Asset Management Inc Has $408,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $5,702,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 164,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 128,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

