TD Asset Management Inc Has $699,000 Position in Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Telus Digital were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telus Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,241 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telus Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,052,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telus Digital by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,119 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Telus Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Telus Digital by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 580,726 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telus Digital Stock Performance

TIXT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Telus Digital has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telus Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $711.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telus Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Telus Digital Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

