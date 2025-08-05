TD Asset Management Inc Has $716,000 Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 532,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of ARVN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

