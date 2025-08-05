TD Asset Management Inc Has $848,000 Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $504.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HONE. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.